FHP: Driver going 100+mph in I-4 Express lanes among 77 ticketed

The Florida Highway Patrol has a message for drivers using the new I-4 Express lanes: SLOW DOWN!

The new lanes opened on Saturday and FHP tells FOX 35 News that troopers already issued 77 tickets for speeding. The highest speed was 101 mph in a posted 60 mph.

"The lanes are marked with a posted speed limit. You must follow the speed limit. It's the same as the mainlines," said FHP Lt. Kim Montes.

There were also several drivers stopped for speeding in the high 90s.

According to FHP, drivers that are stopped for speeding are telling troopers that they thought they could go faster within the express lanes.

During a live interview with FHP Lt. Kim Montes on Good Day Orlando on Monday, a driver was seen in the background doing a U-turn, which is not permitted. (You can watch in the video above)

"You should not make a U-turn or ever stop on Express Lanes if you make a mistake," officials said. "It’s important to just keep going, follow the signage and get off when it’s safe. Then you can pull over and navigate yourself where you need to go."

The I-4 Express lanes are free through Wednesday. Starting Thursday, you'll be charged 50-cent per toll point and you must have SunPass or an approved transponder to get on the lanes.