5 Central Florida restaurants forced to temporarily close for health violations: inspection report
ORLANDO, Fla. - Five restaurants in Central Florida were forced to temporarily shut down last week for not meeting health standards during a routine inspection.
According to recent inspection reports provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, the restaurants listed below were all cited for having multiple violations, including high-priority violations which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury.
Teque Tata
- Address: 1610 Oviedo Mall Boulevard (Oviedo)
- Total number of violations: 5
- High-priority violations: Live roaches; roach droppings
- The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.
Le's Pho
- Address: 5040 W SR 46 STE 1114 (Sanford)
- Total number of violations: 16
- High-priority violations: Live roaches; roach droppings; raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce; time/temperature food safety concerns; dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength.
- The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.
Khaos
- Address: 178 W State Road 434 (Winter Springs)
- Total number of violations: 5
- High-priority violations: Rodent droppings; live roaches; roach droppings
- The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.
Wahoos Seafood Grill
- Address: 3833 NW 97 Boulevard (Gainesville)
- Total number of violations: 12
- High-priority violations: Employee began working in kitchen without washing hands; rodent droppings; time/temperature food safety concerns; raw animal food not properly stored; toxic substance/chemical improperly stored
- The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.
Hangry Dobo
- Address: 12140 Collegiate Way (Orlando)
- Total number of violations: 13
- High-priority violation: Live roaches
- A follow-up inspection is required.