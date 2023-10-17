5 Central Florida restaurants forced to temporarily close for health violations: inspection report

Five restaurants in Central Florida were forced to temporarily shut down last week for not meeting health standards during a routine inspection.

According to recent inspection reports provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, the restaurants listed below were all cited for having multiple violations, including high-priority violations which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury.

Teque Tata

Address: 1610 Oviedo Mall Boulevard (Oviedo)

Total number of violations: 5

High-priority violations: Live roaches; roach droppings

The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Le's Pho

Address: 5040 W SR 46 STE 1114 (Sanford)

Total number of violations: 16

High-priority violations: Live roaches; roach droppings; raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce; time/temperature food safety concerns; dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength.

The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Khaos

Address: 178 W State Road 434 (Winter Springs)

Total number of violations: 5

High-priority violations: Rodent droppings; live roaches; roach droppings

The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Wahoos Seafood Grill

Address: 3833 NW 97 Boulevard (Gainesville)

Total number of violations: 12

High-priority violations: Employee began working in kitchen without washing hands; rodent droppings; time/temperature food safety concerns; raw animal food not properly stored; toxic substance/chemical improperly stored

The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Hangry Dobo