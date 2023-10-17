Expand / Collapse search

5 Central Florida restaurants forced to temporarily close for health violations: inspection report

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Five restaurants in Central Florida were forced to temporarily shut down last week for not meeting health standards during a routine inspection.

According to recent inspection reports provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, the restaurants listed below were all cited for having multiple violations, including high-priority violations which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury. 

Teque Tata

  • Address: 1610 Oviedo Mall Boulevard (Oviedo)
  • Total number of violations: 5
  • High-priority violations: Live roaches; roach droppings
  • The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Le's Pho

  • Address: 5040 W SR 46 STE 1114 (Sanford)
  • Total number of violations: 16
  • High-priority violations: Live roaches; roach droppings; raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce; time/temperature food safety concerns; dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength.
  • The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Khaos

  • Address: 178 W State Road 434 (Winter Springs)
  • Total number of violations: 5
  • High-priority violations: Rodent droppings; live roaches; roach droppings
  • The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Wahoos Seafood Grill

  • Address: 3833 NW 97 Boulevard (Gainesville)
  • Total number of violations: 12
  • High-priority violations: Employee began working in kitchen without washing hands; rodent droppings; time/temperature food safety concerns; raw animal food not properly stored; toxic substance/chemical improperly stored
  • The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Hangry Dobo

  • Address: 12140 Collegiate Way (Orlando)
  • Total number of violations: 13
  • High-priority violation: Live roaches
  • A follow-up inspection is required.