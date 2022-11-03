$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline

article

U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday.

Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.

It's not the first time the drug has washed up at Florida beaches.

Recently in October, a Good Samaritan walking along Daytona Beach discovered a package that authorities said contained nearly 11 pounds of cocaine.

In Vero Beach, Florida police officers discovered 50 individually wrapped packages of powdered cocaine worth $1.7 million.