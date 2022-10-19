Nearly $1.7M worth of cocaine washes ashore Florida beach

article

A suspicious cargo call at Vero Beach led Florida police officers to discover 50 individually wrapped packages of powdered cocaine worth $1.7 million.

The Vero Beach Police Department said they responded to the Spires Condominiums near Ocean Drive after someone reported that "suspicious cargo" washed ashore on October 7.

During their investigation, police discovered the cargo was 50 packages of powdered cocaine — each package worth a whopping $34,000 in street value, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Credit: Vero Beach Police Department

Police urge residents to call 911 if they find similar types of packages on the beach to turn it in. Those caught in possession of cocaine can be charged with a felony or federal trafficking.