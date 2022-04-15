43 vehicles involved in massive 408 car crash

Today’s rain may have contributed to a massive pileup on State Road 408 in the middle of evening rush hour.

Police say 43 vehicles were involved, with westbound lanes being closed for more than three hours.

The crash happened near the toll plaza around Semoran Boulevard.

Orlando police first said 20 cars were involved, but later updated that number to 43 vehicles in total. Many of those cars totaled beyond repair.

Express lanes had to be closed down and traffic slowed to a crawl later in the afternoon as it was funneled through the right side of the westbound lanes.

Despite the dozens of vehicles involved, thankfully there was only one reported injury.