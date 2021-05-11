Expand / Collapse search

4-year-old injured after accidentally shooting gun, Orlando police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. - A child is being treated after an accidental shooting at an Orlando apartment. 

Officers responded to the Nassau Bay Apartments around 10:46 a.m. on Tuesday morning. 

"Upon investigating, officers determined that a 4-year-old child picked up a firearm and accidentally discharged it. The child suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to an area hospital for treatment," police said. 

The investigation is ongoing.  