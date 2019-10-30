4-year-old boy dies after drowning in Volusia County pond

article

A 4-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a pond on his family’s property in Osteen this weekend was pronounced dead on Monday.

According to Volusia County deputies, it appears to have been a tragic accidental drowning.

Deputies responded to Cowpen Road in Osteen around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday after receiving a call about a possible drowning.

"The 4-year-old child, Hunter Gentry, was unresponsive after his father found him in a pond on the property. His father immediately began CPR, which first responders took over on arrival," the sheriff's office said.

Hunter was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando. Unfortunately, he did not survive. Hunter was pronounced dead on Monday.

"It appears that Hunter left a work garage where his father and siblings were, went to the pond a short distance away, and was only gone a few minutes before his family realized he was missing."

The sheriff’s office has sent their condolences to Hunter’s family and asks for respect for their privacy at this time.