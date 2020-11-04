4 UCF football players kicked off team after arrest

Four University of Central Florida (UCF) football players have been kicked off the team.

Coach Josh Heupel announced on Wednesday that Antwan Collier, Randy Charlton, Kenny Turnier, and Eri Mitchell are no longer with the program.

This all stems from an arrest last week. Antwan Collier was charged with driving without a license and having a concealed weapons after a traffic stop on Thursday morning. The other three players were in the car with him.

Officers reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle but they did not find any drugs.

