4-month-old baby dies after crash on Florida Turnpike, FHP says

An infant injured in a Florida Turnpike crash on Friday has passed away from his injuries, troopers confirmed.

On Friday, there was a crash in the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 261 involving two vehicles.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a vehicle was traveling southbound when it failed to slow for congestion and struck the rear of another vehicle. The vehicle hit had a four-month-old infant inside. Troopers performed CPR on the infant until rescue units arrived and transported him to the Arnold Palmer Hospital.

FHP confirmed on Monday that the infant injured, who is the grandson of the driver of the vehicle hit, has died from his injuries.

Charges are reportedly still pending against the driver of the vehicle that failed to stop for congestion.

