Woman injured after bedroom fire in Titusville, officials say

A woman was injured in a bedroom fire in Titusville, officials reported on Monday morning.

According to the Titusville Fire Department, one person was injured after a structure fire on Cheney Avenue. They identified her as a woman to FOX 35 News.

They said that the fire took place in a bedroom. A neighbor reportedly tried to get the woman out of the home but was unsuccessful due to the smoke and fire. Firefighters got her out though. She was burned by the fire and airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The fire is now out and there were no further injuries.

FOX 35 News is working to learn more about the condition of the burn victim.