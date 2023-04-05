4 arrested after underage teen discovered working at a Florida strip club

article

Four people have been arrested on human trafficking charges after it was discovered that a teenager had been working at an Orange County strip club the suspects were affiliated with, according to court records.

What initially began as a traffic stop for faulty rear lights ended in the arrest of club owner William Sierer, and managers Johnathan Johnson, Paul Delvalle, and Kimberly Sinclair.

The investigation started on February 24, 2021, when the teen and another woman were pulled over during a traffic stop while leaving a strip club on Orange Blossom Trail. The deputy who conducted the stop found that the 17-year-old teen was a dancer at Flash Dancer Orlando.

The teen was arrested for a Juvenile Custody Order and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

When interviewed by detectives, the teen told them she could work at the club by giving them her name and a fake date of birth, court records state.

The three-year investigation found dozens of instances where the teen was allowed to work at the clubs illegally.