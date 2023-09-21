Expand / Collapse search

Florida man wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket sold at Publix

By Dani Medina
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. - A Walton County man went on a Publix run and left the store with a winning lottery ticket!

Douglas Brewer of Santa Rosa Beach claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. 

The 62-year-old man purchased the winning ticket from Publix at 2038 U.S. Highway 98 West in Santa Rosa Beach. The grocery store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

Brewer chose to get his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. 