Altamonte Springs business tied to multi-state gold bar scam that targeted seniors, authorities say

The Brief Altamonte Springs store is under investigation for its alleged connection to a multi-state fraud scheme. Investigators say Orlando Gold Refinery was part of a "gold bar scam" that often targeted senior citizens. Two people were arrested in Seminole County on two charges.



An Altamonte Springs jewelry store is being investigated as part of a massive, multi-state fraud scheme involving laundering gold, according to law enforcement agencies.

What we know:

Orlando Gold Refinery is among several businesses that investigators say participated in a "gold bar scam," where they would allegedly contact people—often seniors—and pose as law enforcement officers.

Scammers would claim the person was in legal trouble and needed to withdraw funds, buy gold bars and then transfer the assets to couriers, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, the Texas authorities leading the investigation.

Law enforcement said some of the gold would then be processed, melted or handled by affiliated businesses.

2 arrested in connection to Florida business

Seminole County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Orlando Gold Refinery. Two people were arrested on warrants out of Texas in connection with the fraud scheme.

Timothy Odell, 47, and John Timmerman, 48, were arrested Wednesday, according to deputies.

Odell faces two charges: engaging in organized criminal and financial abuse of the elderly.

Timmerman, who is listed as the owner of Orlando Gold Refinery, also faces charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and financial abuse of the elderly.

Scam tied to multiple states

Other businesses that are being investigated as part of the scheme are located in Richardson, Texas and Decator, Georgia, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

"The Collin County Sheriff's Office continues to work closely with local, state and federal law enforcement partners and appreciates their coordination and assistance as this investigation progresses," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

The sheriff's office is urging anyone who believes they may be a victim to email the agency at ccsoscam@collincountytx.gov.