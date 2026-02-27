Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: 4 teens in custody after using golf cart as getaway vehicle in Port Orange car break-ins

Published  February 27, 2026 10:56am EST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Four teens are in custody in connection to a report of multiple car break-ins on Feb. 27.
    • The four teens apprehended were between 15 and 16 years old. 
    • Port Orange Police said the teens tried to get away on a golf cart. 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Four teens were taken into custody after police said they attempted to break into multiple cars in Port Orange. 

What we know:

The Port Orange Police Department responded to the area of Hidden Village Drive around 5:30 a.m., Feb. 27 after reports of four people seen breaking into cars. 

Police identified four teenagers – between 15 and 16-years-old, the department said – who tried to run away in a golf cart, which later crashed. 

Port Orange Police were assisted by K9s from the Volusia County Sheriff's office and the AIR1 helicopter. One teen was treated at the hospital for a K9 bite, the department said. 

What's next:

The teens were taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center for detention.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Port Orange Police Department. 

