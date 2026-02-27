Deputies: 4 teens in custody after using golf cart as getaway vehicle in Port Orange car break-ins
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Four teens were taken into custody after police said they attempted to break into multiple cars in Port Orange.
What we know:
The Port Orange Police Department responded to the area of Hidden Village Drive around 5:30 a.m., Feb. 27 after reports of four people seen breaking into cars.
Police identified four teenagers – between 15 and 16-years-old, the department said – who tried to run away in a golf cart, which later crashed.
Port Orange Police were assisted by K9s from the Volusia County Sheriff's office and the AIR1 helicopter. One teen was treated at the hospital for a K9 bite, the department said.
What's next:
The teens were taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center for detention.
