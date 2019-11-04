'30 Years of Fear:' Universal Orlando Resort announces dates for 2020 Halloween Horror Nights event

article

Universal Orlando Resort has announced the dates for its 2020 Halloween Horror Nights event.

The event will operate on select nights between Thursday, September 10 until Saturday, October 31.

There will reportedly be 10 brand-new haunted houses, five scare zones, live entertainment, and more.

This will be the 30th year of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort.

For more information on the event, visit the Halloween Horror Nights website.