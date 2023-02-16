30 more women contact police after Florida high school teacher arrested for relationship with student: Police

Thirty more women have come forward with information about an Atlantic High School teacher and coach who was recently arrested for having a sexual relationship with a student.

Arin Hankerd a gym teacher and football coach was arrested after someone reported on Feb. 10 that he was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student at the school.

A Port Orange detective testified in court on Wednesday saying 30 women contacted police after hearing about Hankerd's arrest. Four say they were sexually abused by him.

The detective said the alleged victims were from other high schools where Hankerd had more recently worked.

Police say it appears Hankerd has been working at the school for close to two years. He also taught at Mainland High School and was also a football coach for Father Lopez before his current teaching assignment with Atlantic High School.

In a statement sent to FOX 35 News on Monday morning, a spokesperson for the Volusia County school district said:

"Yesterday, Volusia County Schools was informed by the Port Orange Police Department that Arin Hankerd, a teacher at Atlantic High School, was arrested with charges of inappropriate conduct with a student.

This type of behavior will not be tolerated by Volusia County Schools. The VCS Office of Professional Standards met with Mr. Hankerd this morning at the Volusia County branch jail where he resigned from Volusia County Schools.

The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance to us and we will continue to cooperate fully with the local authorities as part of this investigation."

Hankerd remains in the Volusia County Jail on $250,000 bond.