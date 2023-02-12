Florida high school gym teacher, football coach accused of having sexual relationship with student: Police

article

A Florida high school gym teacher was arrested Sunday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Arin Hankerd, a gym teacher and football coach for Atlantic High School was arrested after someone reported on Feb. 10 that he was having an inappropriate relationship with a student at the school.

Police say it appears Hankerd has been working at the school for close to two years. He also taught at Mainland High School and was also a football coach for Father Lopez before his current teaching assignment with Atlantic High School.

Hankerd was booked into the Volusia County Jail on several charges and is being held on a $115,000 bond.

Police ask if anyone has any more information on the case to call Detective Kelsie Nugent at 386-506-5894 or email: knugent@port-orange.org.