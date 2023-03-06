1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at illegal house party at Davenport vacation home: deputies

A 19-year-old Orlando man is dead, and two others are hurt after a shooting broke out at an illegal house party in unincorporated Davenport early Sunday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. at a Soltera Resort vacation rental home that had been rented to host the party.

During the party, three people from Orlando – a 17-year-old boy, a 22-year-old man, and a 19-year-old man – were shot. Authorities said the 19-year-old died of his injuries.

The other shooting victims are being treated at local hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

At this time, no arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 35 for updates.