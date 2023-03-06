2 dead after plane crash at Lantana, Florida airport: deputies
LANTANA, Fla. - Two people are dead following a plane crash at the Lantana Airport in Palm Beach County, Florida, the sheriff's office confirmed in a tweet Monday morning.
Deputies responded to the airport shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday and found the crashed plane engulfed in flames.
Once the fire was extinguished, officials said two bodies were found in the wreckage.
The victims were not publicly identified and a potential cause of the crash was not immediately released.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.