2 dead after plane crash at Lantana, Florida airport: deputies

Two people are dead following a plane crash at the Lantana Airport in Palm Beach County, Florida, the sheriff's office confirmed in a tweet Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the airport shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday and found the crashed plane engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, officials said two bodies were found in the wreckage.

The victims were not publicly identified and a potential cause of the crash was not immediately released.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.