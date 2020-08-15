3 victims involved in shooting at Orlando apartment complex, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating a shooting involving three people.
Investigators say officers responded to the area of Mercy Drive, inside the Windsor Cove Apartments, in reference to a shooting.
There, officers found shell casings with a car that had gunshot damage.
Officials say one victim suffered a minor injury, a second victim refused medical attention and a third victim went to a nearby hospital, where that victim is said to be in stable condition.
Orlando police say the investigation is "active and ongoing."