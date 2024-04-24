Family of 17-year-old gunned down in Sanford seeks justice

Two weeks have passed since 17-year-old Sadarion Cosby was shot and killed in a Sanford neighborhood, and the family is eager for a break in the case.

Cosby’s mother, Shankeena Lemon said the family is distraught. "I'm angry. I'm hurt, sad. I can't sleep, eat, none of that," she said. The family has spent their time looking for answers without much luck.

Cosby was shot in the stomach near the intersection of Ellen Place and Scott Drive on April 9th. Police said he and a group of people walked up to a car, and shortly after, shots were fired. Based on the evidence left on the scene, police said it’s possible there was a shootout.

Despite being rushed to the hospital by a nearby resident, Cosby succumbed to his injuries. At this point, no persons of interest have been released. Lemon said the lack of arrests made in the shooting has furthered her frustrations.



The family said they remember Cosby fondly. On Wednesday, family members wore shirts with pictures of Cosby and the phrase ‘Forever 17’ on them. "Those are the only years that we have to hold on to…. the only 17 years of memories to hold on to," His godmother, Renitra Jarrells said, "He was a good boy, a good young man."

A spokesperson for the Sanford Police Department said progress has been made in the investigation. Further updates are expected to be announced soon.

"If there's anything you know… about this, reach out and let it be known," Cosby's grandmother, Lomicia Eason said.