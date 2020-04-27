3 teens killed in 3 separate fatal shootings in Orlando over the weekend, police say

article

A teen was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Orlando on Sunday night, police say.

The Orlando Police Department said that officers found the teen, identified as 16-year-old David Butterworth, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are said to be canvassing the area for witnesses or video.

Meanwhile, two other teens were fatally shot this weekend in Orlando.

Late on Saturday night, police said that 18-year-old Dexter Rentz, a high school senior from Ocoee who was committed to playing football for the University of Louisville, was killed in an overnight shooting.

Then on Sunday evening, police said that 17-year-old Jamal Gabriel Alli was shot inside an Orlando hotel room. Two women, who were also in the room, were detained.

The Orlando Police Department said that they do not believe these shootings are related.

