3 more arrested in Central Florida connected to Capitol riot, officials say

Three more people from Central Florida have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, officials announced Tuesday.

Traci Isaacs, Luis Hallon, and Leslie Gray are now facing charges. They are expected to make their initial appearance in Orlando Federal Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot has postponed a hearing for later this week that was to feature dramatic testimony from former Justice Department officials who threatened to resign over then-President Donald Trump's pursuit of false election fraud theories.

The hearing had been set for Wednesday, but the committee on Tuesday morning said that it had been postponed. It did not give a reason or a new date for the hearing.

According to Yahoo! News, at least 865 people have been arrested and charged with crimes surrounding Capitol insurrection. Only 309 rioters who have been federally charged have entered guilty pleas so far.



