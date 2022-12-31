3 hurt in overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, police say

A shooting overnight in Daytona Beach, Florida injured three people, according to Police Chief Jakari Young.

Chief Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a shopping center near North Nova and 6th Street.

Three people were transported to the hospital, he said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

He said in a tweet shortly before 2 a.m. that there was no suspect information immediately available. An official press release was forthcoming, he wrote.

FOX 35 has reached out to Daytona Beach Police for additional information.