3 hurt in overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A shooting overnight in Daytona Beach, Florida injured three people, according to Police Chief Jakari Young.
Chief Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a shopping center near North Nova and 6th Street.
Three people were transported to the hospital, he said. Their conditions were not immediately known.
He said in a tweet shortly before 2 a.m. that there was no suspect information immediately available. An official press release was forthcoming, he wrote.
