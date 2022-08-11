3 Florida cities ranked best area to own vacation rental in 2022

Ever thought about renting out your spare room, guest house or even an entire home on rental marketplaces like Airbnb for extra cash? Studies show that short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 per year, according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms.

The location of your rental property is important as it determines how much money you're likely to bring in. That's why Lawn Starter released a list of the best cities to own a vacation rental in 2022.

Of the 189 cities, three Florida cities made the top 10.

In its study, Lawn Starter said it compared nearly 190 of the biggest U.S. cities based on revenue potential, initial investment costs, and average expenses. It also factored in entertainment options for guests, public safety, and climate.

See the top 10 below. To see the full list, click here.