3 co-defendants in gambling ring case tied to suspended Osceola sheriff adjudicated guilty

One of the co-defendants in the racketeering investigation involving suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez has pleaded no contest to charges related to an alleged illegal gambling ring.

Sheldon Wetherholt entered the plea Monday in Lake County.

What we know:

Sheldon Wetherholt, a co-defendant in the racketeering case involving suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, pleaded no contest Monday in Lake County to charges of racketeering and conspiracy.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, though under his plea agreement, the state will recommend three to 12 months in county jail. Wetherholt could also face probation, with the judge warning that any violation could result in the maximum sentence.

Two other co-defendants have reached plea deals as well.

Sharon Fedrick pleaded guilty and faces a recommended 36 to 60 months in prison, while Carol Cole pleaded guilty last week under a similar three- to 12-month recommendation. Judges may impose sentences above or below the state’s recommendations.

Suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, seeking to move his trial from Lake County to Osceola County.

What we don't know:

Wetherholt’s sentencing date has not yet been set. The final decisions regarding any potential sentence increases or decreases remain at the discretion of the judge. It is also unclear how Lopez’s requested trial relocation will affect the overall timeline of the case.

It also remains unclear whether any of these co-defendants will testify against Lopez.

The backstory:

The case stems from an alleged illegal gambling ring linked to suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

Multiple co-defendants have faced charges including racketeering and conspiracy, with plea agreements being used to resolve portions of the case while Lopez’s trial is pending.

Some co-defendants, like Sharon Fedrick, have prior criminal histories or larger alleged involvement, influencing recommended sentences.