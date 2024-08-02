3 arrested for armed robbery at Cocoa Beach strip club, police say

Stream FOX 35:

Three men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened at Dancers Royale Cocoa Beach in June, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

On June 6, a 911 call came in from a woman who said she and coworkers had just been held at gunpoint and robbed after the adult entertainment club closed its doors to the public at 2 a.m., police said.

During the investigation, detectives were able to review surveillance video which showed a two men get out of the suspect vehicle after arriving to the club. Both of the men – who were seen wearing all-black clothing and ski masks – were armed, one with a handgun with an extended magazine, and the other with an SKS-style rifle, police said.

Two armed men allegedly rushed through the back door of Dancers Royale Cocoa Beach on June 6, 2024. (Photo: Brevard County Sheriffs Office)

Upon rushing the back door, police said the two men stormed the office and forced employees to the ground before stealing their money and phones.

"This all happened while the two suspects were pointing the firearms at the victims," the police department said.

The men then threw the cash into a duffle bag and ran back outside to the suspect vehicle, police said.

Three suspects were identified throughout the course of the month-long investigation and arrest warrants were obtained for their arrest.

The following men, who are all from Titusville, were arrested: 26-year-old Jermain Wright Jr., 27-year-old Equan Davis and 31-year-old Jowuan Harkness.

From left to right: Equan Davis, Jowuan Harkness, Jermain Wright Jr. A mugshot for Harkness was not available on the Brevard County Jail log at the time of publication. (Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Cocoa Beach Police Department)

They have been charged with the following, according to police:

Armed robbery with a firearm (4 counts)

Armed burglary with a firearm

Felon in possession of a firearm

Grand theft

False imprisonment (4 counts)

"The charges were enhanced as the suspects used a firearm and wore ski masks," the police department added.

Anyone with additional information about this case is urged to contact the Cocoa Beach Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 321-868-3251 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.