$2,500 reward offered after bald eagle found shot, killed

article

A $2,500 reward is being offered to help Oregon officials find whoever shot and killed a protected bald eagle.

Oregon State Police posted the heartbreaking photo of the eagle face-down in water after being discovered on Nov. 7 on Lower Cow Creek Road near West Fork Cow Creek Road in Douglas County.

"Upon examination by Fish and Wildlife troopers and personnel from Umpqua Wildlife Rescue, it was determined that the bald eagle died from being shot by a firearm," police wrote on Facebook. "It is believed the bald eagle had been deceased for one to two days before being reported."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to a criminal conviction of the person or persons responsible.

"The bald eagle is currently protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The killing or possession of a bald eagle or its parts is a violation of both Acts, punishable by imprisonment of up to one year and a fine of up to $100,000."

