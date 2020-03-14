25 new cases of coronavirus announced, including the 1st in Orange and Osceola County, health officials say

article

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, the Florida Department of Health announced that there are 25 new cases of coronavirus in Florida, including the first in Orange and Osceola County.

They said that a 41-year-old man in Orange County has tested positive for COVID-19. A 54-year-old man in Osceola County has also tested positive. They are still investigating if either is a travel-related case.

In addition, Volusia County now has its fourth positive coronavirus case, as they said a 29-year-old man tested positive. This is a travel-related incident. There reportedly is also a 69-year-old male non-Florida resident who is visiting from Europe that has tested positive for COVID-19 in Alachua County.

There are 22 other new positive cases throughout the state. They are all being cared for and isolated, health officials said.

MORE NEWS: How to get what you need at the store during COVID-19 crisis

As of Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Health says that there are 77 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. Seven of those are non-Florida residents being isolated in the state. There are another six Florida residents with coronavirus but they were diagnosed and being isolated outside of Florida. 365 others are being monitored in the state for the virus.

So far, health officials say that three people have died of coronavirus. One of the victims was identified by health officials as a 68-year-old woman from Orange County who was tested in California following a trip to Asia. She has since died.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Publix adjusting hours at all locations amid concerns over coronavirus

President Trump declared the United States under a national emergency on Friday, stating that emergency operations centers would open effective immediately and that every hospital is to activate its emergency preparedness plan to meet the needs of Americans everywhere. He also said that $50 billion will be used to fight the virus across all American states, territories, and localities.

"No resource will be spared, nothing whatsoever," the president said. He added that half a million additional testing kits would be available early next week. Locations will be announced Sunday night. He also said that interest on federal student loan payments would be waived during the emergency.

President Trump will likely be tested for COVID-19, despite showing no symptoms, after a top Brazilian official tested positive after spending time with Trump and others at the president's private club in Florida last weekend. Trump has also had repeated contact with lawmakers who were themselves exposed to people who later tested positive and chose to self-isolate out of an abundance of caution. Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly shaken hands with others, despite cautioning that "anyone can be a carrier of the virus."

MORE NEWS: Cruise lines announce suspensions of sailings in response to COVID-19 pandemic

The symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms sometimes don’t show for two to 14 days after infection.

To prevent exposure, avoid contact with people who are sick. Health officials advise that you also regularly and effectively wash your hands, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, cover sneezes and coughs with tissues, and stay home if you are sick.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have. It may also be beneficial to wear a face mask prior to an appointment. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be.

If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest on the coronavirus as the amount of cases nationwide increase.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live