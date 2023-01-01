24-year-old man killed in Deltona crash on New Year's Eve: deputies say

A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Deltona Saturday night after he turned into the path of an oncoming car, the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) said.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Brandon Michael Morales was driving a Kia wagon southbound on Howland Boulevard, when he tried to make a left turn onto Fort Smith Boulevard and was hit by a Dodge Charger traveling northbound in the area, according to deputies.

After impact with the Charger, his vehicle collided with a pickup truck also traveling northbound. Morales was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Charger was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, authorities said. The occupants in the truck were not hurt.

Shortly before 3 a.m. while the area was blocked off for the crash investigation, a driver, later identified as 30-year-old Bryan Morales Perez, drove around a marked patrol car – with its emergency lights flashing – around traffic cones, and through the yellow crime scene tape.

Law enforcement stopped the vehicle and noticed he appeared to be impaired. Deputies said they found a cold, half-empty can of High Noon vodka and soda in his cup holder.

After failing field sobriety exercises, he was arrested on charges of DUI and resisting an officer without violence, the sheriff's office said.

Pictured: Bryan Morales Perez (Photo via Volusia County Corrections)

A breath test was performed at the VSO district office where he reportedly blew .180 and .173 g/210L – more than two times the legal limit in Florida.

He was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail and released Sunday morning after posting $1,500 bail.