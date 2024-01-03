22-year-old Orlando man killed after trying to change lanes on Beachline Expressway, troopers say

article

A 22-year-old Orlando man was killed after his car hit another, collided with a tree and went into a ditch on the Beachline Expressway on Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. on SR-528 on Mile Marker 18, just before SR-417.

The driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was headed west on SR-528 in the inside lane while a Volkswagen Passat was in the outside lane, the report said. The Jetta tried to switch lanes because of a car driving slow in his lane, but wound up hitting the Passat after moving into its direct path.

The Jetta rotated clockwise before going off the highway, into a tree and then into a ditch, according to troopers. He was pronounced dead on the scene. According to FHP's report, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Passat, a 41-year-old man, was not injured in the crash, but remained on the scene.

The Beachline Expressway was blocked for some time on Wednesday morning, but the roads have since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.