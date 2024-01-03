Father mourns death of son killed by hit-and-run driver: 'Like a nightmare we just can't wake up from'

Eight days since Andrew "Drew" Sofranko, 23, died on Christmas morning, his killer is still on the run.

Sofranko’s father, Douglas, told FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie that he and his wife, Danell, are now back in Philadelphia but have hired a private investigator to help track down the driver responsible for hitting and killing their son on December 25.

"The only thing I care about is getting justice for Drew; nothing else literally matters to me at this point," said Douglas Sofranko. "I never imagined in my wildest dreams I’d ever be speaking with a homicide detective about something that happened to a family member, much less my only child."

Hours after serving as best man in his father’s destination wedding, Sofranko was hit while crossing South Harbor City Boulevard near the Strawbridge Avenue intersection in Melbourne.

According to the police, the driver kept going."It continues to be like a nightmare we just can’t wake up from," said Douglas Sofranko.

Melbourne police have made a break in the case: they located the suspect's car, said Lieutenant Brad Blout.

"It was a 2019 white [Chevrolet] Malibu… and it is currently secured in our custody," Blout said.

Blout was unable to elaborate on how investigators tracked down the car, who it belonged to, or if it was stolen.

"Our traffic homicide unit is currently actively investigating this case, and they are tracking down leads as to who the driver was," Blout said.

As the Sofranko family awaits answers, Douglas Sofranko finds himself leaning on advice he gave to Drew over the loss of a friend a few days before Drew’s death.

"I said, ‘The best thing you can do is mourn your friend’s loss, but more importantly celebrate his life," Douglas Sofranko recalled. "Think of all the good memories

you had."

After working through the logistics of getting Sofranko’s body back to Pennsylvania, Douglas Sofranko said they are now planning his memorial. It will be held on January 13, and they expect a packed house.

The Melbourne Police Department’s selective traffic enforcement unit is currently investigating this crash as a traffic homicide investigation. If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call traffic homicide investigator Officer Koubek at (321) 616-5033. You can also call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Sofranko family pay for funeral expenses: