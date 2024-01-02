Dirt bike rider killed in crash involving City of Titusville dump truck, police say

A dirt bike rider was killed in a crash involving a City of Titusville dump truck on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened at around 2 p.m. near the intersection of North Dixie Avenue and Georgia Avenue, the Titusville Police Department said.

Police said a person riding a dirt bike northbound on North Dixie Avenue hit the back of a city solid waste dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.