22-year-old arrested in Marion County for multiple sexual charges involving minor

The Brief A 22-year-old male has been arrested in Marion County for a slew of sexual charges with a 15-year-old minor. Edward Franklin Atkins is being charged with three counts of lewd or lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, two counts of traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity, and four counts of interfering with custody of a minor. Atkins was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail. He currently is being held on a $70,000 bond.



A 22-year-old has been arrested in Marion County for multiple sexual charges.

Edward Franklin Atkins was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff's Office Dec. 4.

He is being charged with three counts of lewd or lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, two counts of traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity, and four counts of interfering with custody of a minor.

RELATED: Two killed in head-on collision in Marion County

MSCO deputies responded to a call regarding a dispute between Atkins and his tenants Nov. 22.

During the investigation, deputies said they were informed Atkins was involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.

The investigation revealed Atkins had been meeting with the child victim in the parking lot of a business located on Southeast 53rd Ave., Summerfield.

Video evidence provided by the business owner confirmed the meetings occurred during the early morning hours of Dec. 1-3. Footage also showed Adkins engaging in lewd physical contact with the child.

RELATED: Florida teacher found naked with sex toys, laptop and drugs in elementary school: police

In the early morning hours of Dec. 4, MSCO then was informed Atkins and the victim were in the same parking lot.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found the minor victim straddling Atkins in a vehicle.

Atkins was taken into custody and later interviewed, during which he admitted to meeting the child for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.

Atkins was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail. He currently is being held on a $70,000 bond.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: