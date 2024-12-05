Florida teacher found naked with sex toys, laptop and drugs in elementary school: police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Port St. Lucie preparatory school teacher attempted to run from police after being found naked in a local elementary school classroom.
34-year-old Joe Urias was found Thanksgiving evening after police were dispatched to Windmill Point Elementary School for a burglary in progress, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.
According to the police report, Urias was naked and alone in the classroom with a laptop, sex toys and marijuana in his possession.
When he was caught by officials, Urias quickly re-clothed himself and ran out of the building.
A deputy announced himself as law enforcement and tried to take hold of Urias, however Urias managed to punch the law enforcement officer in the face.
Urias was arrested and taken to the Port St. Lucie County Jail, he currently faces the following charges:
- Lewd and Lascivious Behavior
- Burglary
- Possession of Marijuana
- Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV