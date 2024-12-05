Florida teacher found naked with sex toys, laptop and drugs in elementary school: police

article

A Port St. Lucie preparatory school teacher attempted to run from police after being found naked in a local elementary school classroom.

34-year-old Joe Urias was found Thanksgiving evening after police were dispatched to Windmill Point Elementary School for a burglary in progress, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

According to the police report, Urias was naked and alone in the classroom with a laptop, sex toys and marijuana in his possession.

When he was caught by officials, Urias quickly re-clothed himself and ran out of the building.

A deputy announced himself as law enforcement and tried to take hold of Urias, however Urias managed to punch the law enforcement officer in the face.

Urias was arrested and taken to the Port St. Lucie County Jail, he currently faces the following charges:

Lewd and Lascivious Behavior

Burglary

Possession of Marijuana

Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer

