Hundreds attend 2025 Alzheimer's walk in DeLand

Hundreds of participants gathered at Earl Brown Park in DeLand on a cooler Saturday morning for a walk to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's and dementia.

The event featured a Promise Garden with colored flowers representing different connections to the disease: orange for supporters, blue for those living with dementia, yellow for caregivers, and purple for those who have lost a relative.

By the numbers:

The Alzheimer's Association reports that Alzheimer's deaths have more than doubled between 2000 and 2021, with one in three seniors dying with some form of dementia.

More than seven million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer's kills more people than breast and prostate cancers combined.

"It's really made us realize the importance of life. And now we're just trying to hold on to what we do have and not think about what we've lost." — Pat Copple

Pat and Steve Copple have been personally affected by Alzheimer's since Steve's diagnosis eight years ago, highlighting the emotional and practical challenges faced by families.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood shared his personal experience with his grandmother's battle with Alzheimer's, underscoring the widespread impact of the disease.

"It started out as mild cognitive impairment and then followed by a diagnosis of Alzheimer's. And I would say he's about in the end of the middle stage right now." - Pat Copple

"I'm hoping that we can get to a point where my kids and their kids don't have to deal with this down the road." - Ned Broadwater



What you can do:

The funds raised will support Alzheimer's research and advocacy, with the hope of finding a cure and improving the lives of those affected by the disease.

Continued efforts and events are expected to maintain momentum in the fight against Alzheimer's, with community involvement playing a crucial role.