Projected 2024 Thanksgiving travel forecast expected to set records

Millions of Americans are heading to their Thanksgiving holiday destinations.

Orlando is the top destination, according to AAA.

"It’s been long and pretty slow," one driver said. "There’s been a lot of road work."

"It’s been smooth so far," another man said. "Really smooth. I guess we’re beating the Thanksgiving traffic."

AAA predicts 80 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles this week. The vast majority will drive.

"This is the first year we’ve rented an RV," one man traveling from Florida to North Carolina said. "Usually we just drive up or fly up, but this is a lot of fun."

The three most popular Thanksgiving destinations in the U.S. this year are right here in florida. Miami and Fort Lauderdale both trail Orlando—which sits at the top.

"It’s getting crazy up there close to the Kia Center," one driver said. "I’m glad we’re moving away from that traffic for sure."

Despite lower gas prices nationwide, a gallon of regular unleaded is about 20 cents more expensive for drivers in Orlando this year.

Compare an average price of $3.15 per gallon on Tuesday to $2.96 one year ago. Planning where to stop for cheap gas and food is just part of what it takes to get ready for a road trip.

"We always stay topped off on gas," one man said. "Never get below half a tank. Food, medical supplies, water. All the things like if a hurricane was coming. That’s how I travel."

As for the way back, Sunday between noon and 6 p.m. is supposed to be the peak. AAA recommends leaving in the morning.

