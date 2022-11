2022 Midterm Elections: Sunday is last day of early voting in Central Florida

Registered voters in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties have one last opportunity to cast their ballot early on Sunday ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

Information regarding early voting times and polling locations is available below:

The following early voting locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

Early voting locations:

Alafaya Library: 12000 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826

South Creek Library: 1702 Deerfield Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32837

Apopka Community Center: 519 S. Central Avenue, Apopka, FL 32703

Southeast Library: 5575 S. Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822

Chickasaw Library: 870 N. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando, FL 32825

Southwest Library: 7255 Della Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

Fairview Shores Library: 902 Lee Road, Suite 26, Orlando, FL 32810

Tibet-Butler Preserve: 8777 County Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836

Hiawassee Library: 7391 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32818

UCF - Live Oak Event Center: 4115 Pyxis Lane, Orlando, FL 32816

Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex: 99 E. Marks Street, Orlando, FL 32803

Washington Park Library: 5151 Raleigh Street, Suite A, Orlando, FL 32811

Orange County National Golf Center: 16301 Phil Ritson Way, Winter Garden, FL 34787

West Oaks Library: 1821 E. Silver Star Road, Ocoee, FL 34761

Orange County Supervisor of Elections: 119 W. Kaley Street, Orlando, FL 32806

Winter Garden Library: 805 E. Plant Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Winter Park Library: 1052 W. Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, FL 32789

Renaissance Senior Center: 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando, FL 32829

The following early voting locations are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

Early voting locations:

Supervisor of Elections Main Office: 2509 E Irlo Bronson Mem Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744

West Osceola Branch Library (Celebration): 305 Campus Street, Celebration, FL 34747

Robert Guevara Community Center: 501 Florida Pkwy, Kissimmee ,FL 34743

St. Cloud Civic Center: 3001 17th St, St Cloud, FL 34769

Kissimmee Civic Center: 201 E Dakin Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Gym and Aquatic Center: 625 Country Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759

Narcoossee Community Center: 5354 Rambling Rd, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Tax Collector (Campbell City): 4730 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Osceola County Welcome Center: 4155 W Vine St, Kissimmee, FL 34741

The following early voting locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

Early voting locations: