NBA 2K League Draft: Central Florida man, 20, among 2 picked by Magic Gaming

NBA 2K League teams made their draft picks on Thursday night at Full Sail University in Winter Park, and one of the players is from Central Florida.

Using the Orlando Magic's mascot, the basketball team's NBA 2K League affiliate team, Magic Gaming, announced its first pick of the night, 20-year-old Julian.

"Honestly, it's crazy, you know? Not everybody could do this and be able to stay home at the same time, so I just think I'm blessed," he said.

Also known by his gamertag "Jboolin," Julian grew up in Kissimmee and attended Gateway High School.

He's only been playing competitively for nine months before getting picked on Thursday night to join the big leagues.

"There's a lot of competitors, like millions of people playing the game, so being able to play professional is special," Julian said.

He's joining 34 other draft picks whose lives will be forever changed. The players will be paid a salary for about six months, Julian says, while getting the chance to compete for even more cash. And depending on where their team is located, they'll also have their housing expenses paid for them.

"It's crazy, you know, I'm making my own wave with my family. Nobody would have thought this was coming. I just get to venture out on my own in the real world," Julian said.

Thursday night's draft at Full Sail University is an example of the exploding growth of the e-sports industry.

Bennette Newsome, director of e-sports growth and engagement, says it will only get more extensive and more competitive from here.

"Some of these kids' lives are changing today from playing on the couch with their friends to being in the pro league. I mean, that's a huge deal. It's pretty cool to see," he said.

You can find a complete list of NBA 2K League draft picks here.