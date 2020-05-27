2-year-old girl stabbed in Northeast DC, suspect arrested: police

DC Police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was randomly stabbed while riding a scooter Wednesday evening in Northeast.

According to police, the stabbing happened in the 1700 block of Benning Road NE at around 5:50 p.m.

FOX 5 has learned the little girl was riding her scooter in a courtyard when a total stranger, unknown to the apartment complex, according to a family member, came in and grabbed the 2-year-old at random, stabbing her multiple times.

The family member, who did not want to be identified, told FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee that the man seemed to be deranged and walked in through an open gate.

When police arrived the toddler was on the ground but was conscious and breathing. She was then rushed to the hospital.

Police arrested 21-year-old Devonte Wright, of Southeast, in connection with the stabbing, according to court records. He has since been charged.