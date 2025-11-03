Expand / Collapse search

2 Titusville police officers hospitalized after vehicle crash, police say

Published  November 3, 2025
Titusville
Titusville police officers hospitalized after crash

FOX 35's Esther Bower joins Garrett Wymer live via Zoom to discuss the latest updates on the conditions of two Titusville police officers transported to hospitals after being injured in a crash while responding to an armed gun call. Parts of South Hopkins Avenue between Birch Street and Pritchard Street are closed due to that crash and response. One officer is being flown to a trauma center, while the other officer is being transported to a local hospital.

The Brief

    • Two Titusville police officers were injured in a vehicle crash on Nov. 3.
    • One officer was transported to a trauma hospital while the second was taken to a local hospital, the police department said.
    • The names of the officers have not been released at this time.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two Titusville police officers were hospitalized after a vehicle crash Monday, the Titusville Police Department said. 

What we know:

Two officers, who were responding to an armed gun call, crashed on Hopkins Avenue near Acorn Avenue on Nov. 3. 

The suspect who allegedly had the gun tried to run away, and the officers chased the suspect. 

As one officer was attempting a u-turn, the second officer hit the other officer's car. 

Both officers were injured in the crash. 

One officer was airlifted to a trauma center with non-life threatening injuries. The second officer was transported to a local hospital, the police department said. 

What we don't know:

The names of the injured officers have not been released at this time. Titusville Police did not provide information regarding how the crash occurred. 

What's next:

Motorists are asked to avoid South Hopkins Avenue between Birch and Pritchard streets. 

The Source: Information in this story was sourced from a media release from the Titusville Police Department.

