2 teens shot after altercation in Melbourne, police say

Two teens were shot after a fight broke in Melbourne, police said.

The Melbourne Police Department said that officers were called to the area of South Harbor City Boulevard and East Strawbridge Avenue for a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. They found a crowd of teenagers gathered.

They said that their investigation revealed that prior to the arrival of police, a group gathered in the parking lot of a Wawa while a second group gathered in the parking garage of One Harbor Place. Individuals in each group engaged in a verbal altercation, which soon became physical.

During the fight, police said that someone brandished a firearm and began shooting at members of the opposing group. Two teens were shot, one identified as a 17-year-old female and the other a 19-year-old male. They are both expected to recover fully.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and those with additional information are encouraged to call 321-608-6452. Callers can remain anonymous with their tips by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

