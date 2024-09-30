2 teens indicted in deadly driveway attack on hearing-impaired Orlando man

Two teenagers have been indicted in connection with the March 21 shooting and robbery that left 50-year-old Robert George Bowen dead in his driveway.

Bowen, a hearing-impaired Orlando man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his home on Watch Hill Rd. early that morning, according to the Orlando Police Department. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Witnesses, including neighbor Rita Noble, told FOX 35 News she heard three or four gunshots on the morning of Bowen's death.

"I feel heartbroken. He was a quiet man, never bothered anybody," she said.

According to investigators, two suspects, later identified as 19-year-old Kendrion Dow and 17-year-old Justin Copeland, attacked Bowen in his driveway, beat him, and then shot him. Bowen’s wallet was stolen, and fraudulent transactions were attempted using his financial information after his death, detectives said.

Investigators said they linked the suspects to the crime through video footage, search warrants, and interviews.

On Thursday, the Orange County grand jury formally indicted both Dow and Copeland on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. Dow was also charged with unlawfully possessing a stolen credit or debit card. Both teens were arrested earlier this year, with Copeland being charged as an adult.

Dow, who has pleaded not guilty, is currently being held at the Orange County Jail. Copeland is also facing charges of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

