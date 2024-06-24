Teens charged with murder after hearing-impaired Orlando man is beaten, stabbed, shot: Police

Two teenagers are facing charges for brutally attacking and killing a hearing-impaired man in his own driveway, according to the Orlando Police Department (OPD).

Per OPD, on March 21, Robert Bowen, 50, was robbed and left for dead outside his home on Watch Hill Road. Bowen, who was beaten, stabbed, and shot, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"I heard gunshots – about three or four shots," said Rita Noble. "I jumped up out of my bed and came down the hallway, because I thought they were in the back of my house. But it wasn’t; it was across the street."

Noble lives close to where Bowen was attacked. She said he was deaf and thought his not being able to communicate with his attackers ultimately led to the fatal outcome.

"I feel so heartbroken and sad because he appeared to be a working man, never bothered anybody that I know of," Noble said. "Only thing I would see, was him a couple of times going in and out. He didn’t have any company."

Three months after the murder, OPD said two teenagers are behind bars. Kendrion Dow, 19, and another teen who FOX 35 is not naming at this time, due to his age.

Both suspects are charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, fraudulent use of credit cards, and unlawful possession of stolen credit/debit cards, according to OPD.

On June 24, OPD posted a photo to social media praising Detectives Gonzalez and Ferrara for their "relentless efforts" on the case. The Facebook post stated collaboration, extensive video footage, search warrants and interviews led to the arrest of the suspects.

Dow is being held at the Orange County Jail. According to court records, Dow has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His next court appearance is on July 12.

The second suspect was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls and is currently in custody in Washington D.C.