2 teens arrested after shooting outside Winter Garden home, authorities say

Two teenagers have been arrested after a shooting outside of a Winter Garden home, law enforcement said.

They said that two teens shot at each other in the front yard of a home on Winford Court.

When officers arrived, they said that the suspects barricaded themselves inside.

A SWAT team eventually convinced them to surrender, law enforcement said.

