2 shot at outside of O'Shucks Karaoke Bar on International Drive, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men were shot at while outside an Orange County bar early Monday.

Deputies said the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. near the O'Shucks Karaoke Bar on International Drive near W Sand Lake Road.

One of the victims was hit by the gunfire and was taken to a local hospital, officials said. His condition is unknown.

Both victims are said to be in their 30s. Their identities have not been released.

The sheriff's office does not have any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

