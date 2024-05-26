Ginnie Springs park closed amid ongoing attempted murder investigation, deputies say

Ginnie Springs, a popular recreational area where people can swim, snorkel, and canoe in Gilchrist County, has temporarily closed as Florida officials search for an alleged suspect connected to an attempted murder investigation.

Early Sunday morning, Ginnie Springs posted on Facebook that it was temporarily closed – and that it would let everyone know when it was open.

Hours later, the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that it was searching for a woman believed to be connected to an attempted murder investigation that happened between Devil's Spring and Tube Launch inside Ginnie Springs.

Deputies responded to the area around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Both Gilchrist County deputies and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were reportedly at Ginnie Springs on Sunday.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday for additional information. FOX 35 also reached out to Ginnie Springs for comment.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office did not release additional information about the attempted murder investigation or the circumstances that may have led up to it, but said it was "seeking to identify any witnesses and one outstanding subject that was involved."

GCSO said it was looking for a woman in her early 20s who had long braids, light-tinted contacts, and who was wearing circular hoop earrings, multiple rings, and a green or dark-colored bathing suit.

Deputies did not identify the woman, but said she was believed to have been at Ginnie Springs on Saturday and was reportedly last seen waking towards the exit of the park.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Lt. Cumbie at Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office.