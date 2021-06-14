2 people, including 12-year-old, bitten by sharks in New Smyrna Beach, officials say

article

Volusia County Beach Safety officials said two people were bitten by sharks on Monday.

Officials said a 71-year-old man visiting from Jupiter, Florida, was standing in knee-deep water with his boogie board in New Smyrna Beach when he was bitten on the foot by a shark.

He was treated at the scene and went on his way, according to officials.

A second shark bit was also reported. This time it was a 12-year-old boy visiting from Cocoa Beach.

Officials said the boy was standing in waist-deep water after jumping off his surfboard, also in New Smyrna Beach.

Beach safety officials said he was bitten on his calf and treated at the scene. He was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center as a trauma alert, according to officials.

In addition to the two shark bites, beach safety officials said a 67-year-old man visiting from Missouri drowned in Daytona Beach Shores.

Officials said he was swimming with his grandson. CPR was performed and he was taken to the hospital, but officials said he died.

They said his 24-year-old grandson was treated for exhaustion but was otherwise OK.

In all, beach safety officials said lifeguards rescued 15 people out of the ocean, with one taken to the hospital.