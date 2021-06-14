Paradise-like beach development coming to Orlando

article

Orlando has its theme parks, but what about a crystal clear lagoon that looks straight out of paradise?

In a new agreement, Crystal Lagoons is bringing a Caribbean-like island oasis, with white sands, blue water and aquatic sports to The City Beautiful.

The company says the first project has been announced for 2023, with developments planned for Orlando, Orange County, Seminole County, Osceola County and Sumter County.

Officials say each complex will not only bring a beach atmosphere but also hotels, multi-family developments, stores, restaurants, wedding areas, conferences, concerts and more.

