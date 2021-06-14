Family says they spotted Great White Shark off coast of Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. - It was an exciting day out on the water for one family.
Kristen Young sent FOX 35 video of what she says was a Great White Shark off the coast of Fort Pierce over the weekend.
The family safely caught photos and video of the shark swimming in the water.
The family was on a boat when they spotted the shark.
Kristen said, thankfully, the family also has their camera and documents what's happening on their YouTube channel, The Young Family.